A teenager who pulled out a loaded gun in a busy city centre before leading police on a chase has been jailed.

Officers pursued Nikye Thomas after he brandished a black handgun in Birmingham in June.

The 19-year-old was jailed for five years on several charges - including possession of a firearm - on Wednesday.

Dramatic video shows Thomas, of Birmingham, grappling with a man over a small bag at around 3.10pm on June 24.

He then brazenly pulls out a gun, leading the other man to flee.

Thomas made off but officers were alerted and chased him through the city.

CCTV shows the teen dropping the gun - which was later found to contain five live rounds in the magazine with another in the chamber, ready to be fired - in Burlington Arcade.

Officers continued to sprint after him into Birmingham New Street, a busy train station, where an officer took him down and arrested him with the help of an off-duty officer.

Cannabis resin, some scales and a burner phone were found in Thomas's bag, police said.

Thomas, of Colindale Road, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court for five years for for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and six months, to be served concurrently, for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Thomas after being apprehended

Det Sgt Sharon Owen, from West Midlands Police's Major Crime team, praised the work of officers to arrest Thomas.

She said: "This was a shocking and reckless act which happened in the middle of a busy Saturday afternoon at a time when the city was full of innocent people.

“Thanks to great work by CCTV operators, firearms officers, forensics and investigators, Thomas is now behind bars.

"In addition to the five rounds in the gun's magazine, one was in the chamber and ready to be fired.

"Carrying guns on our streets is completely unacceptable and this investigation could easily have become a murder investigation had he pulled the trigger.