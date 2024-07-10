Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a photograph of a man they wish to speak to following a violent road rage attack in a country lane.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road rage incident stemming from a dog walker telling a BMW driver to ‘slow down’ escalated into a violent assault. Police are now seeking a man they believe can assist them with their enquiries.

Hearing a heated argument taking place outside his home address in Norwood Lane, near Teversal, the man recognised one of the voices to be that of his partner, who had been out walking their dogs. The 59-year-old went outside to find his partner arguing with the BMW driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This continued, resulting in the man being punched three times by the driver. He suffered facial injuries, including a broken eye socket, but is expected to make a full recovery. Despite the police pursuing several lines of enquiry to trace the attacker they are now appealing for the hello of the public.

Nottinghamshire Police

Speaking about the incident, which took place on May 8, PC Ross Elms, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault and we are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible. As part of our inquiries, we are releasing an image of a man who we believe can assist the investigation.”

“If you are the man in this image, or if you know who he is, please contact us on 101, quoting crime number 24*268526.”