Violent road rage assault along Nottinghamshire country lane leaves 59-year-old with broken eye socket

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

10th Jul 2024
Police have released a photograph of a man they wish to speak to following a violent road rage attack in a country lane.

A road rage incident stemming from a dog walker telling a BMW driver to ‘slow down’ escalated into a violent assault. Police are now seeking a man they believe can assist them with their enquiries.

Hearing a heated argument taking place outside his home address in Norwood Lane, near Teversal, the man recognised one of the voices to be that of his partner, who had been out walking their dogs. The 59-year-old went outside to find his partner arguing with the BMW driver.

This continued, resulting in the man being punched three times by the driver. He suffered facial injuries, including a broken eye socket, but is expected to make a full recovery. Despite the police pursuing several lines of enquiry to trace the attacker they are now appealing for the hello of the public.

Nottinghamshire Police

Speaking about the incident, which took place on May 8, PC Ross Elms, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault and we are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible. As part of our inquiries, we are releasing an image of a man who we believe can assist the investigation.”

“If you are the man in this image, or if you know who he is, please contact us on 101, quoting crime number 24*268526.”

