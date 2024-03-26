Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a seven-year-old girl died following a motorbike collision in Walsall last year. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Monday in connection with the death of Katniss Seleznev on July 27 last year, West Midlands Police said.

Katniss was found with critical injuries in Turnstone Road, Blakenall, and was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, but later died.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to all those people who have come forward with information to help us with this investigation, which has been in-depth and thorough.

“Whilst the charge is a positive step, the court process now needs to run its course and I would remind people that speculation, especially on social media, does not help Katniss’s family. Our thoughts continue to remain with the family of Katniss, who are still trying to come to terms with her tragic death.”