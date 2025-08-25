A wanted man has been spotted by police - strolling into a pub.

Jon Michael Lee, 24, escaped from custody after being arrested for driving offences and burglary, say police.

He was seen in a pub on Friday afternoon, strolling through the bar with his hands in his jacket pockets.

Lee is a white male, about 5ft 11in, with short brown hair, brown eyes, short moustache and a small beard. He has a tattoo of two cherries on his left cheekbone.

Detective Inspector Marcia Hardy, said: “We are continuing our investigation to trace this individual and following a number of lines of enquiry and we are releasing new CCTV images of him.

“If you see him, please call 999 immediately. We would advise members of the public not to approach. We would ask anyone who has previously seen him to get in touch [with Thames Valley Police] through 101 quoting reference 43250430592 . If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Lee was spotted in the Up in Arms pub in Marston Road, Oxford, at 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.