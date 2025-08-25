Wanted man Jon Michael Lee is spotted in Up in Arms pub in Oxford - Thames Valley Police appeal

By Tom Morton

2 minutes ago
A wanted man has been spotted by police - strolling into a pub.

Jon Michael Lee, 24, escaped from custody after being arrested for driving offences and burglary, say police.

He was seen in a pub on Friday afternoon, strolling through the bar with his hands in his jacket pockets.

Thames Valley is looking for Jon Michael Lee, 24, who is wanted for escape from lawful custody after he was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and burglary. He was spotted in the Up in Arms Pub, Oxford on Friday
Thames Valley is looking for Jon Michael Lee, 24, who is wanted for escape from lawful custody after he was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and burglary. He was spotted in the Up in Arms Pub, Oxford on Friday | Thames Valley Police

Lee is a white male, about 5ft 11in, with short brown hair, brown eyes, short moustache and a small beard. He has a tattoo of two cherries on his left cheekbone.

Detective Inspector Marcia Hardy, said: “We are continuing our investigation to trace this individual and following a number of lines of enquiry and we are releasing new CCTV images of him.

Jon Michael Lee, who is wanted by Thames Valley Police for driving offences and burglary. He escaped from custody and has been spotted in an Oxford pubplaceholder image
Jon Michael Lee, who is wanted by Thames Valley Police for driving offences and burglary. He escaped from custody and has been spotted in an Oxford pub | Thames Valley Police

“If you see him, please call 999 immediately. We would advise members of the public not to approach. We would ask anyone who has previously seen him to get in touch [with Thames Valley Police] through 101 quoting reference 43250430592 . If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Lee was spotted in the Up in Arms pub in Marston Road, Oxford, at 4.30pm on Friday afternoon.

