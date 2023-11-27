Frozen windscreen: Warning issued as driver given 12-month ban & £500 fine over frozen windows
Police Scotland has issued a warning after a man was banned from driving and fined £500 over a frozen windscreen and windows.
With temperatures set to dip below freezing in most parts of the UK and snowfall on the way, the police have issued a stern warning after a man was handed a driving ban and a £500 fine for taking to the roads with a frozen windscreen and windows. David Hyslop, 54, was stopped by officers on the A701 at Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway, in December 2022.
Following a trial at Dumfries Sheriff Court, he was convicted of dangerous driving which resulted in a 12-month driving ban. And now, Police Scotland has highlighted the case as a warning to drivers not to set off if they have a limited view of the road ahead and ensure their cars are properly defrosted before getting behind the wheel.
Inspector Gavin McHallum said: "As we move into the winter months and a drop in temperatures, I hope this case acts as a reminder of the importance of ensuring your vehicle is in a safe condition to be driven on our roads. It is absolutely vital that there is no snow or ice on your windows before you set off so please take the time to properly clear your vehicle because if you cannot see clearly you are putting yourself and others on the road at risk."
According to Highway Code, below is a list of things to do when driving during icy and snowy weather:
- Do not drive in these conditions unless your journey is essential. If it is, take great care and allow more time for your journey.
- Take an emergency kit of de-icer and ice scraper, torch, warm clothing and boots, first aid kit, jump leads and a shovel, together with a warm drink and emergency food in case you get stuck or your vehicle breaks down.
- Must be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows
- Must ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible
- Make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are demisted thoroughly
- Remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users
- Drive with care, even if the roads have been treated
- Keep well back from the road user in front as stopping distances can be ten times greater than on dry roads
- Take care when overtaking vehicles spreading salt or other de-icer, particularly if you are riding a motorcycle or cycle
- Watch out for snowploughs which may throw out snow on either side. Do not overtake them unless the lane you intend to use has been cleared
- Be prepared for the road conditions to change over relatively short distances
- Drive at a slow speed in as high a gear as possible; accelerate and brake very gently
- Drive particularly slowly on bends where loss of control is more likely.
The RAC also has a host of advice on clearing your windscreen if it has misted up in the cold weather, including starting the heater off cold, then slowly increase the temperature as the air dries out. The motoring experts also recommend using the air-con in conjunction with the heater so as the hot air dries the glass a little through evaporation, the air-con will keep the atmosphere inside dry. For more information on clearing your windscreen, and helping to stop it misting up in the first place, visit the RAC website.
