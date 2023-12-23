The attack was caught on CCTV and is shocking to watch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV footage has been released following the conviction of two men jailed for an attack that saw a man punched unconscious and his female pal chased and punched.

Philip Moore, 40, of West Street, Kettering, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and Garfield Stone, 58 formerly of Nene Road, Burton Latimer was jailed for 15 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Moore who punched the man and the woman after they refused to hand over money and a phone when approached at the cashpoint in Dalkeith Place.

Moore and Stone followed the couple down Carrington Street and punched the man, chasing the woman to punch her as well before trying to steal her phone.

Investigating officer PC Logan Breed said: “This was a particularly violent attack, which could easily have had even more serious consequences for the victims.

“While Garfield Stone initially tried to help the male victim after Moore’s first attack, he then did little to stop Moore from continually assaulting him and stealing his possessions, instead joining in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The CCTV of the incident is utterly chilling, and I’m grateful that the evidence we were able to gather meant both defendants have admitted their guilt, sparing the victims from having to appear in court.

“I hope both defendants use their time in prison to reflect on their life choices and make better ones when they are released.”

Shortly after midnight on May 16 this year, the victims were using a cashpoint when they were approached by Philip Moore, aged 40, and Garfield Stone, aged 58, who asked them for money and the use of their mobile phones.

When the pair refused, Moore and Stone followed them into Carrington Street before Moore assaulted the man, knocking him to the floor unconscious and causing the woman to flee in terror.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moore then chased the woman and punched her in the face while attempting to steal her phone, before returning to the male victim to assault him again, rifling through his pockets and stealing his bank card and phone.

After calling 999, the woman was found bloodied and bruised in Silver Street by police officers, with her friend taken to hospital by paramedics suffering head and facial injuries.

Officers soon located Moore and Stone in the area and when Stone was searched, the man’s phone and bank card were found on him.

Both were arrested and charged with robbery and attempted robbery, appearing before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 17 where they were remanded in custody ahead of a crown court appearance on June 28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moore went on to plead guilty to both offences, with Stone due to go on trial in November before a plea deal was agreed that saw him admit charges of common assault and handling stolen goods.

Stone, of West Street, Kettering, was sentenced to 15 weeks’ imprisonment at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, November 21.