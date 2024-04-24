Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 87-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the female pensioner was found dead following a concern for welfare. Police and paramedics swarmed to an address in Rosemary Way around 2.30am on Monday (April 22) after concerns had been raised. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A video from the scene shows a quiet residential road with a single police car currently in attendance at the bungalow. Crime scene tape is in place to protect the area.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.25am on Monday to reports of a concern for welfare for an 82-year-old woman at an address on Rosemary Way in Waterlooville.

“Officers and colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service have attended, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to her death.

Murder probe launched in Rosemary Way, Waterlooville, after 82-year-old woman found dead