This video shows the moment baby killer Carl Alesbrook is caught lying by police during an interview following the death of four-month-old Elijah Shemwell.

In the footage Alesbrook, aged 16 at the time, is shown swearing at officers, telling one that they are “boring”.

The custody interview came after Alesbrook was initially questioned at the Belper home of Elijah’s mother India Shemwell in the early hours of January 3, 2022.

Just hours before, the teen had fatally shaken baby Elijah, causing brain damage and a cardiac arrest. After being rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre Elijah died on January 5.

The moment Alebrook is confronted about his lies

On January 2 Alesbrook was questioned by police officers at India Shemwell’s address following her son’s admission to hospital.

The teenager, now aged 19, was alone with Elijah during the hour before he stopped breathing, however he claimed to have been asleep when the baby’s mother left the flat to go to a shop and to have been woken by the baby crying.

Alesbrook told officers he had texted Shemwell just before 10pm asking where she was when he realised the baby’s condition was serious.

However, in the footage shown here from a police interview three weeks later an officer tells the defendant: “You confirmed that you sent a message saying where are you to the police officers.

Carl Alesbrook shown here on an officer's bodyworn footage in India Shemwell's flat on January 3, 2022

"This was a lie, there is no message saying where are you. We have interrogated your phone and that is not confirmed on there. What do you have to say about this?”

Responding to the detective, Alebrook replies: “f*** all”.

In the same footage the defendant is challenged about claiming he had been asleep and unaware Shemwell was out during the time leading up to Elijah’s heart attack on January 2.

When asked about a sudden change in his story that he now “could not remember” after being presented with new the evidence, Alebrook replies “I say you’re boring, man”.

Alesbrook, 19, was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.India Shemwell, 23, admitted two counts of cruelty to a person under 16.

Alesbrook was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a five-week trial.

Elijah’s mother India Shemwell, 23, admitted two counts of cruelty to a person under 16.

He had been in a relationship and living on a part-time basis with Shemwell, aged 21 at the time, however she remained “emotionally and sexually involved” with Lee Varney - the baby’s father.

Vanessa Marshall KC, prosecuting, told Alesbrook during his trial he had been “consumed with jealousy” and resorted to shaking the infant when “it all got too much”.

The defendant was said to have shaken baby Elijah Shemwell on two occasions in the weeks before his death.

A jury heard how more than 20 bruises found on the baby’s head and torso and there were also signs of “fingertip compressions” on the infant’s chest.

At the time of his hospitalisation Elijah had also suffered 38 rib fractures and four limb fractures.

DCI Greg McGill, who led the investigation into the Elijah’s death, said: “While only Alesbrook is responsible for Elijah’s death – his mother India Shemwell was a quite simply appalling mother who was more concerned with her sexual relationships and drug taking than ensuring the safety of her child.”

Addressing Alesbrook at Derby Crown Court after a murder verdict was returned, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told him: “You have now been found guilty, among other things, of the murder of Elijah Shemwell.