A nightclub doorman was sent reeling after bottle was shattered over his head in a shocking attack.

The bouncer, named locally as Stuart Baker, was on duty outside premises on King Street in Wigan at 4.36am on Monday when he was assaulted.

Caught on CCTV, the attack sees a dark haired man dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers suddenly run into view and smash a bottle over the victim’s head before running off down the road.

In the short clip Mr Baker staggers towards some railings but doesn’t fall as onlookers rush to his aid. The victim’s condition is not known.