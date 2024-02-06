Watch: Thug smashes bottle over the head of Wigan town centre bouncer
CCTV captured the moment that a thig smashed a bottle over a nightclub doorman's head in Wigan
A nightclub doorman was sent reeling after bottle was shattered over his head in a shocking attack.
The bouncer, named locally as Stuart Baker, was on duty outside premises on King Street in Wigan at 4.36am on Monday when he was assaulted.
Caught on CCTV, the attack sees a dark haired man dressed in a white T-shirt, blue jeans and trainers suddenly run into view and smash a bottle over the victim’s head before running off down the road.
In the short clip Mr Baker staggers towards some railings but doesn’t fall as onlookers rush to his aid. The victim’s condition is not known.
Both Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment. Anyone with information about the attack should ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number anonymously on 0800 555111.