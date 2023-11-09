A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a machete attack in Wakefield.

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after a machete attack in West Yorkshire. At 6.24pm on Tuesday (November 7), police received a report of someone being attacked in Waterton Road in Lupset, Wakefield.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The caller said the suspect ran off down the street towards Manor Haigh Road and appeared to have a machete on him.

“Officers attended and found a 15-year-old male with cuts to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for further treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening.”

Wakefield District CID is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who saw it, or anything suspicious in the area at around this time, to contact them on 101, or via the online 101LiveChat facility.