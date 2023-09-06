The family of a man who was killed after a Mercedes crashed into three people have paid tribute

The family of a pedestrian who was killed after a Mercedes ploughed into three people before smashing into a house during a ‘car rampage’ in Coventry have paid tribute, saying that they are ‘completely heartbroken’.

On Tuesday, Leo Moran, 44, was named the second victim of the horror crashes which happened at around 8am on Sunday (September 3). He was struck by the vehicle on Gosford Street.

After this, 47-year-old hospital worker Joel Carriedo, was hit as he was cycling home from work following a night shift. Emergency services rushed to the scene but nothing could be done to save either of the men despite the efforts of medics.

Following the incidents, a 33-year-old man fled the scene on foot and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Since then, he has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and West Midlands Police are not looking for anybody else in connection with the tragedy.

In a statement issued via the police, they said: "We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon.