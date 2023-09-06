‘We are completely heartbroken’ - family pay tribute as second victim of the Coventry car rampage named
The family of a man who was killed after a Mercedes crashed into three people have paid tribute
On Tuesday, Leo Moran, 44, was named the second victim of the horror crashes which happened at around 8am on Sunday (September 3). He was struck by the vehicle on Gosford Street.
After this, 47-year-old hospital worker Joel Carriedo, was hit as he was cycling home from work following a night shift. Emergency services rushed to the scene but nothing could be done to save either of the men despite the efforts of medics.
Following the incidents, a 33-year-old man fled the scene on foot and was arrested on suspicion of murder. Since then, he has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and West Midlands Police are not looking for anybody else in connection with the tragedy.
In a statement issued via the police, they said: "We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon.
"Leo was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to so many, he brought so much laughter and fun to all of our lives. We are now giving the police time to give us the answers that we will need to understand how and why this happened. This will be the only public statement we will be giving."