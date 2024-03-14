Ed Yates tried to murder to children and then attempted to kill himself while suffering a severe mental health disorder. He has been given a hospital order

A man who attacked two children while suffering from a severe mental health disorder has been given a hospital detention order. George Edward Yates, 42, known as Ed, attempted to murder the boy and girl at a house in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, in June 2022 and then tried to take his own life.

He was found guilty after a trial in April 2023, but sentencing was adjourned until this week so that he could be assessed by psychiatrists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today he was given a hospital order with restrictions at Sheffield Crown Court. It was stated that at the time of the offence, Yates was suffering from delusional thoughts. If he is ever released back into the community, he will be closely monitored by health professionals.

Yates had placed knives around his house and in his car and prepared a homemade incendiary device which was capable of causing a fire.

He injured the two children with a large bread knife, severely cutting the throat of one child which resulted in life-threatening injuries. He then attempted to do the same to a younger child.

Hearing the screams of the younger children, a teenager ran to help them and bravely tackled Yates, managing to wrestle the knife from him as he attempted to harm the youngest child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two decorators who were working at a house nearby were approached by the children and they protected them from Yates who had chased after them following the attack. The decorators stated that as they were helping the children, Yates twice approached them but they protected the children by shouting at Yates to keep back and go away.

Yates was immediately arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to his self-inflicted wounds. Following treatment, Yates assaulted a police officer who was on bed-watch duty at the hospital.

The most seriously injured child was taken separately to Leeds General Infirmary and underwent lifesaving surgery.

Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This was an utterly horrific and disturbing crime, made all the worse by the young ages of the victims involved. To be attacked in such a violent manner, without any warning, is sickening, and sadly something the children will never forget. Whilst they have made remarkable physical recoveries, and shown immense bravery throughout the incident, the police investigation, and the trial, the emotional effects will be long-lasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since the attack they have all received support and care from specialist services, and I hope that with further support from professionals, their loved ones, and the sentencing that has been delivered by the courts today, they can put this horrendous incident behind them and move on to more positive times.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the outstanding bravery of the teenager. They witnessed a horrific scene, yet tackled Yates and managed to grapple the knife from his hands. Thanks to that swift and decisive action, the younger children survived.

“I also have to commend the two workmen who cared for the children, called the emergency services, and protected them from Yates until police arrived at the scene. Their quick thinking meant that the children received prompt medical care, and also meant that Yates survived his self-inflicted injuries, so he could be dealt with and face justice today. I nominated them, and the older child for formal recognition and I am delighted that the Judge formally commended them in her summing up.

“As for Yates, he carried out an appalling attack on two defenceless children, and after hearing the evidence, the jury found him guilty of the attempted murder of the two children. I’m just incredibly thankful that the children survived."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his trial last year, the court heard that Yates, who is divorced, was renting a cottage from the Church in Beckwithshaw.

He comes from a successful Harrogate family, with two brothers who run their own businesses, and was educated at Giggleswick, a fee-paying boarding school in the Yorkshire Dales, before studying animation at the University of Leeds. He went on to a career in web development and marketing, but had not worked for two years at the time of the attack.