Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Wednesbury during the early hours.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the early hours. Police were called to a disorder at Market Place, Wednesbury just after midnight on Tuesday (December 19). A 20-year-man had suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

A large cordon was seen being put in place at the scene. Buses were also diverted from the route.

On Facebook, Sue Tycer, said: "Market Place in Wednesbury is cordoned off by the police. Police suggest it may be for most of the day. Walsall Community Transport Services 65 and 67 won't be able to serve the stop in Market Place until the cordon is lifted."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Market Place, Wednesbury at 12.07am. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."

