Wednesbury stabbing: Town centre area sealed off by police after man stabbed in early hours
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Wednesbury during the early hours.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the early hours. Police were called to a disorder at Market Place, Wednesbury just after midnight on Tuesday (December 19). A 20-year-man had suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital for serious injuries.
A large cordon was seen being put in place at the scene. Buses were also diverted from the route.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On Facebook, Sue Tycer, said: "Market Place in Wednesbury is cordoned off by the police. Police suggest it may be for most of the day. Walsall Community Transport Services 65 and 67 won't be able to serve the stop in Market Place until the cordon is lifted."
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Market Place, Wednesbury at 12.07am. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor, with a critical care paramedic, attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re in the early stages of our investigation and are asking anyone with information, including mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact us by calling 101 or via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/1095875/23."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.