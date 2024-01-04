West Cumbria school threats: Man arrested over concerns about firearm
A man has been arrested after concerns that he had a gun in West Cumbria
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested after concerns that he had a gun, which forced the lockdown of nearby schools in West Cumbria. Cumbria police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of 'malicious communications'.
It was reported that the arrest came amid a series of phone calls and emails that were made to schools in the area. In a statement, the police said while enquiries are still underway, "there is no indication at this point that the individual ever had access to a firearm."
The force also reassured that there is no threat to the public. The police said: "Officers will be speaking to those organisations affected by this incident to offer reassurance."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.