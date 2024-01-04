A man has been arrested after concerns that he had a gun in West Cumbria

A man has been arrested after concerns that he had a gun, which forced the lockdown of nearby schools in West Cumbria. Cumbria police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of 'malicious communications'.

It was reported that the arrest came amid a series of phone calls and emails that were made to schools in the area. In a statement, the police said while enquiries are still underway, "there is no indication at this point that the individual ever had access to a firearm."