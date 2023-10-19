Dobroslav Gabor and Marek Balog, two of Britain's most prolific burglars, have been jailed for more than 30 years after targeting 68 vulnerable and elderly victims across the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two of the UK's "most wanted" burglars have been jailed for more than 30 years after they targeted 68 vulnerable and elderly victims across the West Midlands.

Dobroslav Gabor and Marek Balog, both 43, committed the burglaries during the height of the Covid lockdown, from 23 July to 7 November 2020. The pair preyed on homeowners in the areas of Sandwell, Walsall and Birmingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One incident turned violence, after Gabor and Balog forced their way into the home of a vulnerable 81-year-old in West Bromwich. The elderly man has left his front door unlocked to allow carers to enter his home. When the burglars found him inside the home, they beat him to the ground and threatened him with a knife before taking money and his wedding ring, which the elderly man had worn on his finger for almost 60 years.

Gabor and Balog then locked the man in a room and unplugged his phone after he pressed his emergency alarm for help. The 81-year-old was found after the pair had fled and was rushed to hospital. His health deteriorated and he has since passed away.

Dramatic footage showed the moment that West Midlands Police arrested the two men after a major manhunt by officers. The arrest of Balog came as he was burglarising a home in Cheshire, while Gabor was caught at his own property in Windermere Road in Brimingham. Bodycam footage from Gabor's arrest showed him attempting to hide underneath a fence panel in his back garden while pleading his innocence.

Throughout their criminal spree, Gabor and Balog would often pose as workmen offering to clean driveways to gain access to a property. The pair would steal money and bank cards, jewellery, and electrical items. Gabor and Balog also burglarised a deaf man who could not hear them smashing their way into his home, as well as targeting a Muslim temple in Birmingham on two occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The major manhunt launched by West Midlands Police after neighbours who had been targeted put together their evidence to help identify the two men, including police picking up fingerprints left behind and ID card. Gabor admitted to one count of aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit 67 burglaries and was jailed for 16 years in May. On Tuesday (17 October), Balog admitted the same offences and was jailed for 14 years and 10 months.

In Birmingham Crown Court, the son of the deceased elderly man who was victim to one of the pair's despicable burglaries said: "I am glad some proper justice has been had. It is a shame that my dad isn't around to hear this as he would have been really happy with this."

Detective Constable Suzie Doidge, who led the investigation at West Midlands Police, said: “Gabor and Balog targeted people in their homes at a time when the country was under huge lockdown restrictions, meaning their homes were their safe haven. But these men broke in and took that from them.

“They stole their prized possessions, sentimental items and made people really fearful to sleep in their own beds. This was such a complex job, with so many offences and different strands, I am so pleased to finally see these two men being jailed for their crimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement