Wolverhampton: Murder probe launched after teen stabbed to death in West Park as killer still at large
A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton. Police were called to the scene by paramedics just before 4.30pm on Thursday (March 7), but he was declared dead a short time later. The force is working to confirm his identity.
Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, of West Midlands Police, said: “It’s absolutely tragic that we have lost another young life to knife crime. Our enquiries are at a very early stage, and we have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.
"We’ll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community, and supporting everyone affected, over the coming days.”
Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3259 of March 7. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
