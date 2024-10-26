West Sussex sexual assault: Police cordon off walkway in park after girl targeted

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

26th Oct 2024, 3:58pm

The police have taped off a walkway at a park in West Sussex after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

A police car has been pictured in Littlehampton on Saturday afternoon (October 26).

Explaining the incident, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl, which occurred in the vicinity of St Winefride’s Road, Littlehampton, about 7.15pm on Friday (October 25).

“Officers have provided specialist support to the girl and her family, and enquiries are ongoing.”

‘In the meantime’, anyone with any information is asked to report it to the police online, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47240208787.

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton

1. Littlehampton incident

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton

2. Littlehampton incident

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton

3. Littlehampton incident

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton

4. Littlehampton incident

The police have taped off a walkway at Maltravers Leisure Gardens in Littlehampton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sussex PoliceLittlehamptonWest Sussex
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice