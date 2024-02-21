Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an investigation after a man was left injured after a shot was fired at a house in Stirling. The man, 38, reportedly suffered a minor injury in the gun attack that took place in the Whins of Milton area on Monday night (February 19).

Police were called to Randolph Crescent at around 8.10pm following a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a property. Sky News reported that pictures taken at the scene appear to show a bullet hole in the front door's glass panel.

A man was injured after a gun attack in Stirling on Monday night.

