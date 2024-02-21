Telling news your way
Whins of Milton shooting: Man injured after gun attack in Stirling as probe continues

Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot during a gun attack
Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
5 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation after a man was left injured after a shot was fired at a house in Stirling. The man, 38, reportedly suffered a minor injury in the gun attack that took place in the Whins of Milton area on Monday night (February 19).

Police were called to Randolph Crescent at around 8.10pm following a report of a firearm being discharged at the door of a property. Sky News reported that pictures taken at the scene appear to show a bullet hole in the front door's glass panel.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but has since been discharged. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident."

