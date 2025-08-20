Who is Chris Brain? Church of England priest who ran "cult" found guilty of indecent assault
While leading the Nine O’Clock Service (Nos) in Sheffield during the 1980s and 1990s, Brain spearheaded a reign of terror upon multiple women while sitting at the head of a cultish, rave-inspired group.
Brain, 68, denied sexually assaulting 13 women between 1981 and 1995, including one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault.
On Wednesday, a jury found him guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault and acquitted him of 15 others. Deliberations continue on five remaining charges, including rape.
Brain founded Nos in the 1980s, drawing 500-600 young worshippers with rave-style services that mixed multimedia, scantily dressed performers, and live music.
Initially hailed by church leaders as “ground-breaking,” the movement collapsed in 1994 after women came forward with allegations of abuse.
Prosecutors told Inner London Crown Court that Nos became a closed group where Brain “dominated and abused his position” to prey on women.
He resigned from holy orders in 1995 following the scandal.