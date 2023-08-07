Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins has reportedly been attacked in prison. According to The Mirror, the shamed singer was stabbed at HMP Wakefield where he is serving time.

A prison service spokesperson told the BBC that police were investigating an incident that took place at the prison on Saturday. They added: "We are unable to comment further while the police investigate".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prison Officers’ Association vice-chair Dave Todd said he was concerned for staff and prisoners over the rising number of incidents they are being exposed to in jails - but did not comment on Watkin’s reported attack.

But why is the Lostprophets star in prison and how long is his sentence? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Ian Watkins?

Watkins was born in 1977 in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales. He later moved to Pontypridd, where he studied at Hawthorn High School.

The singer rose to fame in 1997 after Welsh rock band Lostprophets formed. The group released five studio albums in total, including a number one album in the UK and two Top 10 singles. Their second and third album also reached the Top 40 in the US.

Why is Ian Watkins in prison?

In December 2013, the 46-year-old former frontman was jailed for a total of 29 years, after admitting to a string of child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a 11-month-old baby from Doncaster

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2012, Watkins was arrested following a drugs raid at his home in Pontypridd. During his arrest, several computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

After reports of Watkins’ crimes emerged in 201, his bandmates said they were in a "state of shock", adding they were "heartbroken, angry and disgusted" when the frontman later pleaded guilty.

In 2013, Watkins was jailed for numerous child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

The disgraced star’s case raised questions over how he was able to get away with the abuse for so long and a watchdog later found that police missed several opportunities to stop him.

Ian Watkins prison sentence explained

The shamed rockstar is currently serving a 29-year prison sentence with a further six years on licence. He is currently imprisoned at HMP Wakefield, which has a history for housing notorious prisoners such as Charles Bronson, Harold Shipman and Ian Huntley.