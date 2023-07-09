A second schoolgirl has died after being fatally injured when a Land Rover crashed into a tea party at a prep school in Wimbledon.

The child, who was eight years old, has been named as Nuria Sajjad, the Metropolitan Police said. It comes following the death Selena Lau, who was named earlier in the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nuria's family has paid tribute to the schoolgirl, who died three-days after the crash on Thursday (6 July).

Nuria Sajjad. Picture: Met Police

They said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday July 9 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”