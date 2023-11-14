Wolverhampton stabbing: Manhunt launched after 19-year-old stabbed to death near primary school
A manhunt has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near a primary school.
A manhunt has been launched after a teenager was stabbed to death near a primary school on Monday night (November 13). Officers were called to Laburnum Road, East Park, shortly before 8:30pm after reports of a 19-year-old man being stabbed.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Stowlawn Primary School but nothing could be done to save him despite the efforts of medics. West Midlands Police has now launched an investigation and urged any witnesses to get in touch with information.
A force spokesperson said: "Officers held a scene throughout the night so forensic enquiries could be carried out and are continuing their enquiries in the surrounding area today. The family of the man who died have been informed and we are supporting them.
"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8pm and 9pm yesterday to get in touch if they saw anything. Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our investigation."
Wolverhampton councillor Linda Leach wrote on Facebook: "It’s dreadful news about the stabbing on Stowlawn last night. It’s always a shock when something like this happens on your doorstep close to home. Nobody should ever lose their life.
"We need to let the Police do their job but I will be calling on all the relevant authorities including the Police to reassure everyone and step up their patrols. People really need to feel safe where they live and we need to do everything we can to make sure this doesn't happen again."
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on any information.