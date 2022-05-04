Laura Stephenson, who admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child, had tried to blame her victim when quizzed by police

A “perverse” woman who lured a 15-year-old boy to her home and had sex with him twice while her boyfriend was at work has been jailed.

Laura Stephenson, now 28, was given a 21-month sentence at Sheffield Crown Court after she admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard how she had exchanged “flirty” messages with the school boy and then had sex with him while her partner was away from their home in 2018.

Stephenson tried to blame her victim

Her victim, who has not been named for legal reasons, suffered mental health issues and disclosed the abuse to his GP before a referral was made to social care.

In her police interview, Stephenson admitted the pair had sex but argued it was consensual.

She also attempted to blame her victim, while saying she felt guilty about her conduct.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Natalie Duffy said Stephenson was aware that her actions were “wrong” but pursued the teen regardless.

She said: “Stephenson claimed she knew her actions were wrong due to the boy’s age, but this wasn’t enough to stop her, and instead she presented a number of excuses for her perverse actions.”

Victim praised for ‘tremendous courage’

Natalie Duffy also praised the boy for coming forward and assisting the police with their investigations into Stephenson.

She said: “I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous courage he has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“Abuse like this can have life-long, damaging impacts for victims and we will do all we can, alongside social care, to support those at risk and seek justice on their behalf.

“If you have been affected by sexual abuse, please know that we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you.”