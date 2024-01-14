Telling news your way
Woman, 43, raped in as Police lockdown scene

Officers scrambled to an address early on Sunday morning following the serious sexual assault.

By Jolene Campbell
1 minute ago
A 43-year-old woman was raped in Edinburgh in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to reports of a serious sexual assault at around 4.30am on Sunday.

The street has been locked down as cops investigate the incident. According to local reports, the street has been taped off and a number of police cars and vans remain at the scene.

Police Scotland said their enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday, 14 January, 2024.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

