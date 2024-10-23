Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have arrested a 60-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who tragically died and they are being supported by officers.

“As part of our investigation, we have made one arrest to enable us to establish whether there have been actions or omissions which are grossly negligent and gather as much information as we can about what has happened. It is important to note that the arrest process also provides certain legal protection to individuals and I would ask for the media and public to avoid speculating any further now that legal proceedings are active.

“We know that the residents of Swanage will be feeling the impact of this incident immensely and we would like to thank everyone for the care and respect that has been shown throughout the day.

“Our local neighbourhood policing team will be on hand to provide support – we know this is a difficult time and we are doing all we can to minimise the impact on the community while we conduct inquiries in the area.”

The deaths are being treated as “unexplained” and police are pursuing potential carbon monoxide poisoning as their “primary line of inquiry”.