A woman has been banned from touching any parking meters in Liverpool after she was convicted of attempting to steal money from a parking meter in June.

A woman has been banned from touching any parking meters in Liverpool after being convicted of theft. Jade Joynson, 25, of Leeds Street, Liverpool, was given a three-year banning order after she was found guilty of attempting to steal money from a parking meter in Hawke Street on June 22.

Joynson was issued a Criminal Behaviour Order following her conviction which stipulates that she cannot touch or interfere with any parking meter anywhere in Merseyside for three years.

Merseyside Police’s Community Policing Constable Doreen Phillips said: “Offences against parking meters carry an enormous burden to the taxpayer which is unacceptable. For Liverpool City Council alone it is estimated to cost more than £100,000 per annum to repair damage to these machines.

“This banning order CBO granted against Joynson reflects her criminal behaviour and cost to repair the parking meters. Should she breach the order then she could be imprisoned.”