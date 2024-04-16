Woman charged on suspicion of murdering two-year-old child in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged on suspicion of murdering a two-year-old child in Hemel Hempstead.

Shilyrand Charigwati, aged 29, of Juniper Square, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were sent to a home in Juniper Square to deal with what the force has called a medical emergency at around 4.40pm on Sunday (14 April). The force has confirmed paramedics and staff from the ambulance service were also there.

It has also been confirmed that armed police were sent to the neighbourhood to provide specialist first aid equipment which they carry in their vehicles. A two-year-old was rushed to hospital, but the police force has confirmed the child died shortly afterwards.