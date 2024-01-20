Police have arrested a 25-year-man after the death of Leah Senior, 27, from Huddersfield. They say she died from her injuries after falling from the van in Denby Dale Road, Wakefield on Wednesday evening.

West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major enquiry team have arrested the man, from Kirklees, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving offences, and have bailed him pending further enquiries.

Police want to speak to anyone in or near Denby Dale Road and Hollin Lane between 8.20pm and 8.40pm who saw or has footage of the incident or who saw the white Transit van just prior to the incident. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the homicide team on 101 referencing police log 1604 of January 17.