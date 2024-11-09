A woman who was set alight after having petrol poured over her died from her injuries two years later - and a man has now admitted her murder.

Mum-of-four Ellen Marshall was attacked in April 2021. Leigh Pateman, 45, picked up a jerry can of petrol during an argument and poured it into her lap as she sat in an armchair. He then ignited the petrol with his lighter.

Pateman, who is already serving a sentence of 17 years and 10 months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has now pleaded guilty to murder. He will be sentenced on December 2.

Ellen Marshall. Leigh Pateman has admitted her murder after he set fire to petrol he had poured over her

The assault happened in Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. Ellen was rushed to hospital with between 80 per cent and 90 per cent burns to the top half of her body. She spent the rest of her life in hospitals and care homes, and tragically died of her injuries on March 11 last year.

At the time Ellen’s daughter Paige Clarke, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said she was a “lovely woman” with “a big character”.

In a poignant tribute on Facebook, she wrote: “No more pain and suffering now mum. Sleep well and I will see you soon. I love you.”

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “This was a truly shocking and barbaric attack. I cannot begin to imagine how much fear she must have felt, and how painful the rest of Ellen's life was. Her family had to watch someone they love suffer from terrible injuries for almost two years. I hope that they can feel some measure of closure that her killer will now be sentenced for that crime."

Leigh Pateman, who has admitted the murder of Ellen Pateman after dousing her in petrol and setting fire to her. He is already serving a sentence for causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Pateman, previously of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, entered the guilty murder plea at Lincoln Crown Court after having heard the charge against him at Lincoln Magistrates' Court in August.

Judge Simon Hirst told the defendant, who appeared in court via videolink from HMP Garth: “You know the sentence I’m required to pass upon you will be a life sentence. What I must determine, and will be assisted by counsel, is the minimum term you are required to serve.”

Anyone who needs help with domestic abuse can call the National Domestic Violence Helpline is a 24hr Freephone available on 0808 2000 247 operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you or your children are in immediate danger you should always call 999.

If you are a child or young person and domestic abuse is happening in your home or relationship, tell someone you trust, like a teacher. You can also call Childline on 0800 1111.

Anyone worried about their own behaviour can call the Respect helpline on 0808 802 4040 or use webchat on the Respect website.