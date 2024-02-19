Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman whose death led to a man being arrested on suspicion of murder has now been named - with her family paying tribute to their “beautiful angel”.

Annette Mills. Pic: Hants police

Police have revealed that “devoted mother and grandmother” Annette Mills, 57, was the person found dead inside a home in Delphi Way, Crookhorn, Waterlooville, on Sunday, February 11 at 4.52pm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed with conditions until May 11 while police “enquiries continue”. A spokesperson added: “Our investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing. A post mortem examination was inconclusive.”

Today her family has paid tribute to her saying: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same. Rest in peace our beautiful angel."