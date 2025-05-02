Woman wields hammer and threatens drinker in pub in Hull

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been arrested following reports of a someone threatening to harm a pub customer with a hammer.

The incident happened at a pub in Hessle Road, Hull on Thursday at about approximately 5pm.

Police say that officers were sent out quickly, and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “She was further arrested on suspicion of common assault, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress and common assault on an emergency worker. She remains in custody at this time, assisting with ongoing enquiries.”

Related topics:HullHumberside Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice