A woman has been arrested following reports of a someone threatening to harm a pub customer with a hammer.

The incident happened at a pub in Hessle Road, Hull on Thursday at about approximately 5pm.

Police say that officers were sent out quickly, and that a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “She was further arrested on suspicion of common assault, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress and common assault on an emergency worker. She remains in custody at this time, assisting with ongoing enquiries.”