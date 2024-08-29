A family handout photo issued by Gloucestershire Police of Neil Shadwick, 63, who was dragged along a road by Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, as she sped away from a supermarket in Stroud, Gloucestershire. She admitted manslaughter and has been jailed for six years Pictures released by Gloucestershire Police | Pictures released by Gloucestershire Police

A woman who stole a vulnerable man’s mobility scooter, leaving him to die in freezing conditions, has been jailed for six years for manslaughter.

Neil Shadwick, 63, was dragged along a road by Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, as she sped away from a supermarket.

Gloucester Crown Court heard Hawkins and Mr Shadwick had gone to two cashpoints at about 2.30am on January 22 last year to get money, after a sexual encounter.

CCTV showed the father-of-two and the defendant riding together on the scooter as they arrived at the second cashpoint, at the Tesco superstore on Stratford Road, in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Hawkins alighted and Mr Shadwick, who had severe Parkinson’s, got out of the seat and supported himself with the scooter as he used the cash machine.

The mobility scooter belonging to 63-year-old Neil Shadwick, which was stolen by Kimberley Ann Hawkins Picture: Gloucestershire Police/PA Wire | Gloucestershire Police/PA Wire

Hawkins then suddenly jumped into the seat and sped off, leaving Mr Shadwick desperately holding on as he was dragged away from the store.

Further footage showed Mr Shadwick holding on and kicking his legs as Hawkins escaped, causing his trousers to come off.

He fell off near the Tesco petrol station and then took about 12 minutes to crawl back to the cashpoint to retrieve his bank card before collapsing on the ground.

The supermarket staff who arrived for work at about 5.45am found Mr Shadwick unconscious outside and alerted the emergency services. Drifting in and out of consciousness, Mr Shadwick was able to tell them “Kim” and “robbery” before he was taken to hospital, where he died later that day.

Hawkins, who was wearing a coat, scarf, hat and gloves because the temperature was about -4C, abandoned the scooter on Old Bisley Road after it ran out of battery. She was described as a homeless drug addict.

Mary Cowe, prosecuting, told the court Mr Shadwick was “extremely vulnerable” and lived in supported accommodation in Stroud, relying on carers visiting him four times a day.

“This defendant was known to have come to his home and was a regular visitor from the end of 2021,” she said. “This was a man who was physically vulnerable and that would have been obvious to anyone who visited.”

Describing the incident that led to his death, Miss Cowe said: “There comes a point where he has stepped off the scooter and uses it steady himself. The defendant climbs in and drives off. Kimberley Hawkins drove the scooter for 57 seconds, dragging Mr Shadwick along the road.

“The defendant continues to move on without stopping and abandons the scooter on Bisley Old Road. The temperature that night was below freezing, and it was sufficiently cold for the local council to activate the severe weather emergency protocol.

“Staff working at the Tesco that night described it as freezing and said the temperature was between -4C and -6C.”

She added: “She did what she did out of a fit of pique. It was selfish and spiteful but not premeditated. She told a friend she had performed sexual favours for Mr Shadwick and he couldn’t pay.”

Hawkins admitted manslaughter.