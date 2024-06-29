Woman killed in Leeds hit and run crash as police hunt Volkswagen car driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died after she was hit by a car that drove away from the scene in Leeds.

Police were called by the ambulance service following the hit-and-run crash, which took place in Leeds.

Thorpe Lane, in Middleton, near the junction with Redbarn Close, Leeds. | Google

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene, police said. The force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the driver and are appealing for witnesses and information.

“They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Golf being driven in the area prior to the collision and after it fled the scene, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

“The car was damaged in the incident and officers are appealing for any information that could assist in locating it.

“Officers are appealing directly to the driver or any occupants of the Golf to come forward voluntarily.”