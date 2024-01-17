Driver arrested after woman dies in vehicle pile-up involving supermarket delivery van
A Portsmouth man has been arrested after a woman was killed a vehicle pile-up.
A 54-year-old man from Portsmouth is under investigation after a female died in a crash in London Road, Petersfield, at around 6.40pm on Monday, 15 January. The crash involved three vehicles; a Ford KA, a supermarket delivery van, and a Toyota Proace.
Sadly, the passenger who had been travelling in the Ford KA, a 76-year-old woman from Liss, died at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
The Portsmouth man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and driving or being in charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle when unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released under investigation.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. "Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?" a statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240021306. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
