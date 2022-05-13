Vicki Bevan, who must serve at least 10 years in jail, carried out the abuse along with two men

A woman has been jailed for life over the “shockingly depraved” sexual abuse and rape of a girl.

Vicki Bevan, 37, who carried out the offences with two men was given the life sentence by Judge Andrew Menary QC at Liverpool Crown Court and told she must serve a minimum of 10 years before parole can be considered.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan was jailed over the 36 sexual offences, including the rape of the girl, along with Paul Rafferty, 62. A third man, Tony Hutton, 42, also sexually assaulted the vulnerable victim. Bevan, Rafferty and Hutton are from St Helens, Merseyside.

Paul Rafferty, Vicki Bevan and Tony Hutton were jailed for sex offences.

The girl, as a victim of sexual offences, cannot be identified.

At an earlier hearing in February, Bevan pleaded guilty to 36 sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Rafferty, 62 was jailed over for 10 years with an extended four-year licence for 10 sexual offences, including rape.

Hutton was jailed for four years, two to be served in prison and two on licence, over four offences including sexual assault of a child.

Messages on phone led to search of Bevan’s home

During a previous court case in June 2021 a phone of a convicted paedophile showed indecent images and videos of children sent by a mobile number that was linked to Vicki Bevan. Further messages and images alleged she was sexually abusing children with two other men.

This led to a search being conducted of Bevan’s home where devices including laptops and a mobile phone were found with several indecent images of children that were shared with two men - Tony Hutton and Paul Rafferty.

Bevan instigated conversations between the three about the abuse of the child. Bevan was asked by one of the men at one point if she had any boundaries and she answered, “No, none at all…”

The three shared images of Bevan abusing the child on her own but the men also took part. A video of Bevan carrying out the abuse was found by police.

At a previous hearing Judge Andrew Menary QC, the Recorder of Liverpool, told Bevan: “Of particular concern to the court is the fact that there are exchanges of messages which are shockingly depraved fantasies.

“And they did not remain as fantasies, some of these were played out in real life, I won’t go into the detail now.

“Just when you think you have heard the worst, another one comes along.”

Vicki Bevan.

‘Disturbing’ offences have ‘destroyed lives’

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods of Merseyside Police said the “extremely disturbing” crimes committed by Bevan, Rafferty and Hutton had caused great harm and “destroyed lives.”

She said: “Thanks to our extensive investigations with St Helens Social Services these three despicable offenders are all behind bars where they pose no further risk to other children.

“I would like to thank the detectives and social workers on the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to support the victims of Bevan, Rafferty and Hutton and gather evidence to bring them to justice.”

Senior Crown Prosecutor Pauline Newrick, a specialist prosecutor with CPS Mersey-Cheshire Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) unit, said: “This is one of the worst cases I have been involved in, in my time at the Crown Prosecution Service. There are certain cases that are difficult to get out of your waking thoughts.

Speaking of Bevan she said: “This is a woman who has gone out of her way to satisfy her own sexual needs and those of men she communicates with online by abusing a young girl. She has assisted men to rape and sexually abuse this child and has also sexually abused her for her own personal pleasure.

“If she had not been caught, no doubt she would have continued arranging for this young girl and potentially others to be abused by herself and men in the most horrendous way.