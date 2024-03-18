Woman punched repeatedly in front of her children during Milton Keynes assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was punched repeatedly by a man during what police have described as a ‘distressing’ assault in Milton Keynes.

She was attacked in the area of Bletchley at around 6:30pm last Monday (11 March).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the victim is a woman in her 30s who was with her children when a man chased her on foot. He caught up to her by the area behind Sheelin Grove towards Empingham Close and punched her repeatedly.

Police have confirmed the woman was left with bruising around her face and head after the attack, but she did not require hospital treatment.

Witness reports describe the offender as a white man, aged in his mid 30s, with short dark hair and a short beard. He is of slim build and around six foot one, Thames Valley Police has added.

He got into a red Ford C-Max with a registration beginning with SK09 when leaving the scene, according to the police.

Investigating officer PC Catherine Freed said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this distressing assault to please come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with two women who spoke to one of the victims children.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash-cam, or if you live nearby and have a CCTV camera or video doorbell footage, please check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have. You can submit footage to our dedicated online portal.

“You can also contact us either via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240114426.