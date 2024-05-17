Blackpool rape: Police appeal for witnesses after seafront sex attack
Police are investigating after a woman was raped on a seafront promenade.
It happened between 1.30am and 3am, in the promenade area between the Blue Water Hotel and the North Pier in Blackpool. Police say they were called at 3.30am.
Officers want to speak to a tall Asian man in his mid-30s, who is slim and wore multi-coloured flared trousers, a short sleeve top and a black durag on his head.
Det Insp Liam Davy, of West CID in Blackpool said: “This is a serious offence, and we are working hard to identify the person responsible. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We know this may be alarming to read, but we want to reassure you that we have launched an investigation, and we have increased targeted patrols in the area, whilst the investigation is ongoing.
“We’re now reaching out to you, to ask for your help. If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage, or if you saw anything suspicious, or a man matching the above description in the area between Blue Water Hotel and the North Pier between midnight and 3:30am this morning, please get in touch.”
Call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 0134 of May 16.