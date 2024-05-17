Blackpool North Pier Picture: Google

A woman was raped on a seafront promenade in Blackpool

Police are investigating after a woman was raped on a seafront promenade.

It happened between 1.30am and 3am, in the promenade area between the Blue Water Hotel and the North Pier in Blackpool. Police say they were called at 3.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to speak to a tall Asian man in his mid-30s, who is slim and wore multi-coloured flared trousers, a short sleeve top and a black durag on his head.

Det Insp Liam Davy, of West CID in Blackpool said: “This is a serious offence, and we are working hard to identify the person responsible. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. We know this may be alarming to read, but we want to reassure you that we have launched an investigation, and we have increased targeted patrols in the area, whilst the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re now reaching out to you, to ask for your help. If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage, or if you saw anything suspicious, or a man matching the above description in the area between Blue Water Hotel and the North Pier between midnight and 3:30am this morning, please get in touch.”