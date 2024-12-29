Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was raped in pub toilets - and police want to speak to this man about it.

Detectives investigating a rape in the early hours of Friday have released CCTV images of a man they believe could assist their enquiries.

It was reported a woman had been raped by a man in the toilets of the Chop House pub on Scarisbrick Avenue between midnight and 2am on Friday. Enquiries are underway and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he could assist with the investigation.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman was raped in the Chop House pub in Southport | Merseyside police

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “This was an incredibly shocking and frightening ordeal for the victim. Rape and sexual assault can have a huge and long-lasting impact on victims, and our specialist Unity team will provide specialist support to her throughout the investigation and beyond.

“As part of enquiries to establish the full circumstances, locate the offender and bring him to justice, we are issuing CCTV images of a man we believe could assist us. We encourage the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us as a matter of urgency. It is important that people who socialise in Southport and right across Merseyside feel safe on nights out, and we will hope that our high visibility patrols will assist with that.

“I would always encourage members of the public to engage with our officers and report any suspicious or unusual activity so we can take immediate action.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 24001083885. Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.

* Rape Crisis England and Wales runs a helpline on 0808 500 2222, and an online chat - both are free and are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.