A woman who stole clothing including a coat and underwear from her ex-partner’s house has been jailed.

Cally Howe, 33, broke into the house in Silver Street, Fletton, Peterborough, at about 8.30am on 10 April last year and stole M&S underwear, Nike trainers, a Jack Woolfskin coat and medication.

The victim, who had been in a relationship with Howe, told her she was no longer allowed inside the property on 8 April, after she had taken his car without permission.

Howe also breached a non-molestation order by contacting another ex-partner on 21 April.

On Friday (12 January), at Peterborough Crown Court, Howe, of Hadley Crescent, Heacham, Norfolk, was jailed for 21 months, having pleaded guilty to burglary, sending a threatening message and breaching a non-molestation order.