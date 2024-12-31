Woman walking her dogs in Lytchett Matravers, Dorset is slapped round the face

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

31st Dec 2024, 11:46am
A dog walker slapped a woman in her 60s who told him off after his collie charged her pets.

Police have issued an appeal - and a picture - after the incident. The victim, who lives near the park where it happened, was walking her dogs.

A dark-coloured collie-type dog, not on a lead, charged over. She challenged this dog’s owner - and he then came over and slapped her cheek. She wasn’t injured, and as she called the police, the man tried to grab her phone.

The man to whom police want to speak after a woman was slapped round the face while walking her dogsThe man to whom police want to speak after a woman was slapped round the face while walking her dogs
The man to whom police want to speak after a woman was slapped round the face while walking her dogs | Dorset Police

Detective Sergeant Karen Penn, of Dorset Police, said: “As part of my enquiries, I am issuing images of a man I would like to identify. I would ask anyone who recognises him to please contact Dorset Police.”

The incident happened at about 6.55pm on Friday, November 22 in a park off Hannam’s Close in Lytchett Matravers in Dorset.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 55240180104.

