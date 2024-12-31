Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dog walker slapped a woman in her 60s who told him off after his collie charged her pets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued an appeal - and a picture - after the incident. The victim, who lives near the park where it happened, was walking her dogs.

A dark-coloured collie-type dog, not on a lead, charged over. She challenged this dog’s owner - and he then came over and slapped her cheek. She wasn’t injured, and as she called the police, the man tried to grab her phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man to whom police want to speak after a woman was slapped round the face while walking her dogs | Dorset Police

Detective Sergeant Karen Penn, of Dorset Police, said: “As part of my enquiries, I am issuing images of a man I would like to identify. I would ask anyone who recognises him to please contact Dorset Police.”

The incident happened at about 6.55pm on Friday, November 22 in a park off Hannam’s Close in Lytchett Matravers in Dorset.

Anyone who knows anything about what happened can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference number 55240180104.