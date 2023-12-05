A woman, who disguised herself as the old man she murdered in order to steal his money, has been given a life sentence.

Sarah Hansford, 44, has been jailed for the murder of 74-year-old Barry Spooner.

A woman, who disguised herself as the old man she murdered after draining him of his life savings, has been jailed. Barry Spooner, 74, was found dead in the cellar of his home in Gladstone Street, Forest Fields, at around 8pm on June 7 after concerns were raised about his welfare.

Sarah Hansford, 44, had befriended Spooner in 2020, when he took pity on her after she told him she was homeless. She then lived in his home, and drained him of his money before going on to murder him on May 25, two weeks before he was found dead.

Hansford is said to have subjected him to ‘mental and physical suffering’, using a ‘combination of persuasion, threats, aggression and violence’ to cause him to give her his life savings to fund her drug habit - somewhere between £20,000 and £24,000.

Spooner died as a result of a stab wound to his neck after Hansford attacked him in his own home and then dumped him in the cellar. After a day or two, she tried to cover up his body using cardboard boxes and clutter.

Nottinghamshire Police said evidence was also found that Hansford had spotlessly cleaned the flat and also cleaned Mr Spooner’s body to get rid of incriminating evidence after she had killed him. As the police investigation progressed, Hansford went on to withdraw hundreds of pounds from his account following his death. She disguised herself as an old man, cut her hair, and pretended to be Spooner before making withdrawals from his bank account and spending the money on food and drugs.

Hansford, formerly of Brunswick Avenue, Coalville, Leicestershire, was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of murder and was subsequently charged. She pleaded guilty to murder when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday (December 4).

She also pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and possession of a knife in a public place. Hansford also admitted a further count of attempted robbery – relating to an incident at a store in Forest Fields on 26 May 2023. She threatened a shop worker with a knife and tried to grab the till from the counter before leaving the store.

She was given a life sentence, and told it will be a minimum of 22-and-a-half years until she could be considered for release. Sentencing Hansford, Judge Nirmal Shant KC said: Over a period of nearly two years, after he was kind enough to give you a home, you took his life savings by means of violence, menace, and whatever it took.

“You showed no remorse. You said you were not sorry that you killed him and he deserved to die and you told lie after lie to get your hands on his money. You made a concerted attempt after his death to take more money from him.”

Spooner's family has since paid tribute to him, describing him as a "kind and gentle man". Spooner was born and raised in Nottingham and also lived in Germany during his time with the Royal Signals regiment.

His family said: “Barry was loved by all in our family. He was a great brother and a dear uncle who was taken away far too early. He will be sadly missed by all. He was a devoted family man who would help anyone in need. It is sad for us that no farewell words were spoken and that we had no time to say goodbye to him. He was gone before we knew it."

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: "CCTV footage showed Mr Spooner leaving his flat home on 25 May 2023 to buy items at a local shop. After this, he did not leave his home again alive. Around 2020, Hansford befriended him. She had been staying with him and cruelly took advantage of him before brutally murdering him.