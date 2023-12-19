A delivery driver was injured after being attacked by a group of men armed with bats and machetes. The victim, a man in his 40s, was sitting inside his silver Vauxhall Vectra when he was blocked in by three men inside another vehicle on Common Road, in Wombourne shortly before 6.15pm on Saturday, December 16.

The group then left the vehicle and began hitting the victim’s car with bats and machetes, injuring the victim in the process. He was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment. However, the police said his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing. PC Simon Thomas, from the South Staffordshire local policing team (LPT), said: “This was a particularly vicious attack and we are appealing for people to come forward with any information. We are carrying out enquiries in the local area – including looking at CCTV and speaking to residents."