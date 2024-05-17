L- R: Rider and Letheridge

Jurors took just one hour to find two women guilty of murder

Two Sheffield women have today been found guilty of murder and robbery after a man was attacked in his own home and left to die.

L- R: Rider and Letheridge -jurors took just one hour to find two Sheffield women guilty of murder

South Yorkshire Police said good ‘old fashioned’ police work, alongside in depth forensic and mobile phone analysis led to Nicola Lethbridge and Zoe Rider being charged with the murder of 60-year-old Stephen Koszyczarski. During a three-week trial, Sheffield Crown Court heard how on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Lethbridge and Rider entered Stephen’s home on Fraser Drive in Woodseats.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Koszyczarski

The pair were Stephen’s neighbours and on the day he died the women abused him in his own home and recorded their actions on a mobile phone. Stephen used a call line installed in his home to raise the alarm. During the call, Stephen asked for an ambulance, and in a recording of the call played in court Rider could be heard asking him for his property, while he lay dying.

Before the ambulance service arrived, the women had left Stephen critically injured and were socialising in a nearby property. Stephen was taken to hospital, where he died two days later. An investigation into Stephen’s death began and old-fashioned police work which included door to door enquiries and reviewing the alarm recording led to Lethbridge and Rider becoming suspects.

Following their arrests, significant findings were discovered on their mobile phones, including a video of them assaulting Stephen. During the video, one of them was captured wearing cream jogging bottoms. Those jogging bottoms would again later provide forensic opportunities to place the pair in Stephen’s home. Forensic tests identified a small amount of blood on the joggers belonging to Stephen, with both womens’ DNA in the waistband of the clothing. With both identified as being involved, the women began to turn on each other - a continuation showed throughout their trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, who led the investigation, said: “Stephen was described as a quiet man. Although he had a close circle of friends, he kept himself to himself and just went about his business. He didn’t cause any problems or hurt anyone and his death was callous. Lethbridge and Rider had not only subjected Stephen to mental torture and physical abuse but they humiliated him during the attack wrongly accusing him of being a paedophile which was simply not the case. I am pleased with the jury’s verdict and the fact that these two will now spend a significant amount of years in prison. The community has been a huge support throughout our investigation, and I would like to thank those who showed bravery, taking a stand against criminals living in their communities, and providing witness statements and evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support of the public, along with the hardworking officers on my team and police colleagues have ensured justice for Stephen. Although the guilty verdicts bring comfort that justice has been served, this remains a sad day because it is another reminder for everyone how violence can quickly end a life too soon, which impacts greatly on all those involved, and leaves family and friends with pain and holes in their lives.”