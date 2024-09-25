Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named the teenage victim of a fatal zombie-style knife attack in south-east London, with two men also arrested in connection with the murder.

Daejaun Campbell, 15, was found on Eglinton Road in Woolwich by officers at around 6.35pm on Sunday, September 22. Cops said that the teenager was discovered with a serious stab injury and, despite the work of officers and paramedics at the scene, died a short time later.

Two men aged 52 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The pair remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “My thoughts are with Daejaun's loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident. The investigation into Daejaun's death is still in the early stages and our officers are working around the clock to build a picture of what happened on Sunday evening.

Daejaun Campbell, 15, was killed in a zombie-style knife attack in Woolwich. | Metropolitan Police

“Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community.

“I want to appeal to you again and ask if you know anything about the death of young Daejaun. Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage? If you do then please contact police, you can upload any footage to this link . You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Those with information regarding the incident have been asked to call the Met Police on 0208 721 4005 and quote Operation Baghaze.