A man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old man was found dead in a block of flats in Worthing, West Sussex. Emergency services were called to the property in St Botolph’s Road at 6.30pm on Friday, where the man’s body was discovered.

Sukhjit Bains, of Brighton Road, Southgate in Crawley, was charged with murder and appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Sussex Police said. The 46-year-old will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

