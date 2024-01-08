Worthing park: Body found in search of missing woman, Sussex police confirm
A body has been found in the search for a missing woman at a park in Worthing
A body has been found in the search for a missing woman at a park in Worthing, police have confirmed. A large number of emergency service personnel were pictured in Brooklands Park on Monday morning (January 8). It came amid a search for a missing 78-year-old woman from Goring-by-Sea, named Sandra.
Police officers were joined at the park by fire crews, paramedics and Coastguard volunteers.
"We are very sorry to report that a body has been found in the search for Sandra, who was reported missing from Goring,” read a Sussex Police statement on Monday afternoon. Her next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
“Our thoughts are with Sandra’s family and friends at this difficult time.” The police also thanked members of the public for their help in trying to find Sandra.