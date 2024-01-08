A body has been found in the search for a missing woman at a park in Worthing

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman at a park in Worthing, police have confirmed. A large number of emergency service personnel were pictured in Brooklands Park on Monday morning (January 8). It came amid a search for a missing 78-year-old woman from Goring-by-Sea, named Sandra.

Police officers were joined at the park by fire crews, paramedics and Coastguard volunteers.

"We are very sorry to report that a body has been found in the search for Sandra, who was reported missing from Goring,” read a Sussex Police statement on Monday afternoon. Her next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.