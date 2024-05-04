22 XL Bullies have been seized by police in a raid on a Sheffield breeder. Sadly, six of the dogs had to be put to sleep.

22 dogs have been seized by South Yorkshire Police after a raid on an illegal breeding site in Sheffield.

Officers attended a site at the Infield Lane Allotments, Darnall, along with teams from Sheffield City Council’s Animal Health and found multiple dogs, including puppies, living in “appalling conditions”.

A number of the dogs required veterinary attentions and, sadly, six needed to be put to sleep to end their suffering.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “We do not know how long some of the dogs have been living in these conditions, with female dogs having litters of puppies, while in their own suffering state. Following the XL Bully ban put in place earlier this year, it is now against the law to breed the dogs. Sadly, six dogs had to be put to sleep. The remaining 16 dogs remain in police kennels while our investigation continues.”

Dog Legislation Officers and the RSPCA joined officers and council staff at the scene and the 22 dogs were seized. They were living in “small, inadequate, unhygienic conditions”.