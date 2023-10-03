Two XL Bullies are to be destroyed after a woman was injured.

A court has ordered the destruction of two XL Bullies under the Dangerous Dogs act after a woman was injured in Sheffield by out-of-control dogs.

The incident took place in Hucklow Road, Firth Park, on March 24, 2023, in an incident involving three out-of-control XL Bullies, two of which were reportedly named 'Caeser' and 'Ice'.

As a result, a woman of unknown age was reportedly injured.

File photo. A court has ordered two XL Bully dogs be put down after a woman was injured in Sheffield in March 2023.

At Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 29, the dogs' owner - Carly Louise Mason, 30, of Worsborough Common, Barnsley - was ordered to pay £600 in compensation, banned from keeping dogs for the next five years, and sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

As well as this, two dogs, Caeser and Ice, were ordered to be put down unless an appeal is lodged in the next 21 days.

The name of the third dog in the incident is not mentioned in court papers, and is not mentioned in the destruction orders.

It comes after PM Rishi Sunak announced on September 15 that the American XL Bully "will" be banned by the end of the year following a series of attacks nationally.

Just days before Mr Sunak's announcement, three XL Bullies were seized during a house raid on Handsworth Crescent in Darnall.

Ian Price, 52, was fatally injured by two XL bully dogs just yards away from his family home while trying to protect his elderly mum in Stonnall, Staffordshire, on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Local residents desperately called 999 as the harrowing attack unfolded in the street after the dogs escaped from a neighbour’s window.