A 'dangerous' dog has been confiscated from its owner by police after biting a person in the street.

The resident was attacked by the XL Bully in Palmerston Road last month. Portsmouth police reported on Facebook they have been told about an aggressive canine several times.

They said: “We received several reports relating to a dangerous dog. The dog has been taken into our custody and will be undergoing the necessary assessments."

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the person was attacked on November 7, with the XL Bully being confiscated over two weeks later. “The XL Bully was seized in the Palmerston Road area of Southsea on November 20 after a non-injury dog bite incident on November 7 and the owner not adhering to a dog behaviour contract due to the animal’s aggressive behaviour,” he added.

"There is some concern that the dog may be stolen and it remains in kennels at this time while relevant enquiries are conducted.”

Is it illegal to have an XL Bully?

American XL Bullys were added to the list of banned dogs in England and Wales by the government in October. From February 1, 2024, owning one of them will constitute a criminal offence, unless its owner has successfully applied for an exemption.

A government report said the deadline will be extended to ensure the dogs are neutered and microchipped. Dog walker and trainer Ian ‘Wiggy’ Symes, 34, was killed in Fareham 2022 after being mauled by an XL American Bully, an inquest in April 2023 heard.

