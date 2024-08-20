35-year-old Greg Marshall died after being stabbed in York on Saturday (17 August 2024). Picture released by North Yorkshire Police | Picture released by North Yorkshire Police

A family grieving a ‘loyal friend’ who died in a stabbing have released a picture - as a man appears in court today charged with his murder.

Greg Marshall died in York on Saturday after being stabbed. It happened in the Roche Avenue and Bellfarm Avenue area of York at about 4.45am, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. Today his family released a tribute to the 35-year-old dad, who was from the city.

“It’s with the deepest sadness that we as a family are having to announce the sudden passing of Greg Marshall, Our beloved Son, Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle and loyal friend to many far and wide. Our hearts are broken and we ask that you please respect our privacy whilst we process this tragedy. If you have any information regarding Greg’s death we ask you to contact North Yorkshire Police."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A 33-year-old York man has been charged with murder and possession of bladed article. A second man, also 33 from York, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. They will appear at York Magistrates' Court today (August 20).

A third man, 29, who was arrested on suspicion aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon has been recalled to prison.

Detective Inspector Dominic Holroyd said: “Our thoughts are with Greg’s family and friends at this very sad time. We have charged a 33-year-old man with murder in connection with this event. We recognise the distress and disruption this has caused within the community, and we thank you for your continued patience and support as we thoroughly investigate this isolated incident.

“If you have any information that could aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us."

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation can do so via the police’s public portal or by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111. Quote reference number 12240149163 when providing information.